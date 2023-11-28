On today’s show, it is Giving Tuesday, and we are highlighting three local organizations that you can support. First, The Embassy Theatre joins us to talk about the upcoming holiday festivities and shows. Then, Stillwater Hospice joins us to discuss how they provide compassion and guidance through life’s journey. Plus, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana joins us to talk about their upcoming programs and the impact that Bigs have on their Littles.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.