On today’s show, we visit Diligent Hands, a new barber lounge in Fort Wayne to learn how it came to be and the excellent service you can expect. Then, Jurassic Quest joins us to talk about all things dinosaurs that you will find at the Coliseum this weekend. You can win a Family 4 Pack to Jurassic Quest, just head to our Facebook and Instagram pages to enter. Plus, it’s Money Monday and Foster Financial joins us with information to use when it comes to HSA Accounts.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.