On today’s show, we visit Edwin Coe Spirits in Churubusco to learn all about their cocktail catering and how you can use their venue for your next big event. Plus, Jessica gives a few of their seasonal and classic cocktails a taste as we learn about some of their upcoming events. Then, we visit Bee Great Marketplace at Electric Works to discuss how you can use honey throughout the day and we talk about the upcoming Indiana Artisan Holiday Market this weekend.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.