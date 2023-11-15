On today’s show, we are joined by the Fort Wayne graduate chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, as they celebrate 50 years. Iota Chi Omega’s President and Committee Chair is in studio to share about this non-profit organization and their upcoming 50th Gala. Then, Hoosier Lottery joins us to talk about their new holiday scratch-offs and how you can win a prize pack on wane.com. Plus, it’s Wealth Wednesday and Foster Financial joins us with some tips when it comes to finalizing your 529 account.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.