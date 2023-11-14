On today’s show, we visit Lunar Infusions Kombucha at Electric Works. We learn all about how they came to be and taste some of their herbal tinctures and seasonal kombucha. Plus we learn about their fermented condiments and try some avocado toast.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.