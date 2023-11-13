On today’s show, we visit Summit Physical Therapy to learn all about the aquatic therapy they offer. Then we are joined by Downtown Fort Wayne to get all the details on the holiday events happening this month, from Night of Lights to the Days of Holly Shopping and so much more. Plus, our BestReviews team joins us with some Viral TikTok Beauty Trends.

💛 Subscribe to our Youtube

💛 Like on Facebook: @livinglocal15

💛 Follow on Instagram: @livinglocal15Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com