On today’s show, we visit Renegade Strength and Performance to find out how the new gym came to be and how you can use their top-of-the-line equipment. Then, Foster Financial joins us for Wealth Wednesday as we discuss 401K plans and how to navigate them.

💛 Subscribe to our Youtube

💛 Like on Facebook: @livinglocal15

💛 Follow on Instagram: @livinglocal15

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.