On today’s show, we are at Hotel Tango Distillery to learn all about their special menu for TinCaps Tuesday. Then, First News Anchor Emily Dwire joins us in studio to discuss how you can help support the efforts of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and her Visionary of the Year nomination. Plus, our BestReviews team has a look at some products to upgrade your backyard.

💛 Subscribe to our Youtube

💛 Like on Facebook: @livinglocal15

💛 Follow on Instagram: @livinglocal15

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and southwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.