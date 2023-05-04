On today’s show, we return to Summit Physical Therapy to learn how the Titleist Performance Institute evaluation can improve your game. Then DSANI is here to talk about their upcoming iCan Bike event for those with Down Syndrome and the need for volunteers. Plus, Alison Rhinehart is here with the Real Estate Rundown and everything you need to know about spring home buying and selling.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and southwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.