On today’s show, we are getting out summer workout on with Fort Wayne Cycle House. Jessica learns all about the workout classes they offer and then gets on the bike for a cycling class. Then, Foster Financial is here to discuss how to time the market for your investments on this Wealth Wednesday!

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and southwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.