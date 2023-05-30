On today’s show, we return to ACME by Full Circle and taste some of their classics like Brisket Mac and Breaded Tenderloin. Then Summit Physical Therapy joins us in the studio to discuss the importance of ergonomics in the workplace.

💛 Subscribe to our Youtube

💛 Like on Facebook: @livinglocal15

💛 Follow on Instagram: @livinglocal15

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and southwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.