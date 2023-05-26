On today’s show, we take a look back at the recent Go Red For Women event that was held in Fort Wayne. We recap the dynamic panel and speak with one of the doctors about heart disease and how it affects women. Plus, Jessica and WANE 15’s Evening Anchor Alyssa Ivanson sit down and have a discussion about the key takeaways from the event that they emceed. To learn more about heart disease head to the American Heart Association website heart.org.