On today’s show, we visit ACME by Full Circle and learn how they have revamped the historic restaurant. Then we sample some of their specialty cocktails. Plus, Impowr LLC is here to discuss their upcoming workshops and how they are helping to educate and empower the community.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and southwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.