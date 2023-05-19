On today’s show, we are joined by Windows Doors and More as they prepare to celebrate their 40th Anniversary this weekend. Then Nugen Law is here to talk about how they specialize in Elder Law and Life Care Planning.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and southwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.