On today’s show, we are starting our ‘Growing for the Future’ series where we learn about how technology helps farmers plant their crops. Then, BuskerFest is coming to Fort Wayne this weekend and Downtown Fort Wayne stops in to give all the details. Plus, we have a special offer from PowerSwabs for a whiter smile.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and southwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.