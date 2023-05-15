On today’s show, we take you to Visit Fort Wayne for Celebrity Takeover Day and learn all about how the organization helps welcome tourists to The Fort. We also catch up with the head coach of Fort Wayne FC ahead of the upcoming season. Plus, we learn more about Turnstone Center as we speak to their CEO. Then, we meet he captain of the USA Men’s Goalball Team and discuss the sport.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and southwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.