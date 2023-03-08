On today’s show, we get some relationship advice from author Richard Phillips and his book Understanding Your Man. Then we learn all about this year’s summer camps as we are joined by Camp Whitley. Plus, it’s Wealth Wednesday and this week Foster Financial helps explain what you need to know about QCDs when it comes to tax season.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and southwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.