On today’s show, we are back at the Fort Wayne Home & Garden Show. First, get some grilling tips from Mad Dog & Merrill who will be at the show all weekend. Then we learn how you can attract birds to your yard with The Renegade Gardener. We visit the Shield Exteriors Booth to find out how their products can protect your home. Plus, we visit Chainsaw Artist Myles Nasby to see what it takes to create his works of art.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and southwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.