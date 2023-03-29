On today’s show, we start off our beauty series at Belle Sante Med Spa as we learn all about Coolsculpting and Jessica receives the treatment to see what it is like. Plus, it’s Women’s Wealth Wednesday and Foster Financial joins us to talk about balancing your cash between savings and investing.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and southwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.