On today’s show, we have a look at everything you can find at the Union Street Market East Hall at Electric Works. Then we get our workout on with OPS. Plus, we visit The Monogram Shoppe to see what the Spring and Easter Collection looks like! Speaking of Spring our BestReviews team has a look at some of the items to spruce up your curb appeal.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and southwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.