On today’s show, we are joined by the Co-CEO of Biggby Coffee Mike McFall, as he lays out some leadership and entrepreneurial advice you can find in his book “Grind”. Then we catch up with Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control to learn about foster care and adoption options they offer. Plus, our BestReviews team has a look at some reading products for kids and adults for National Reading Month.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and southwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.