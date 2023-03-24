On today’s show, Chief Meteorologist Nicholas Ferreri joins us with an exclusive look at the Spring season. Then we learn all about how young girls can get two prom dresses at Cinderella Dress Day this weekend thanks to the Fort Wayne Medical Society Alliance. Plus, our BestReviews team has a look at some products to grab before your next family vacation.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and southwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.