On today’s show, we are celebrating Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams’ Birthday and the First Day of Spring! Jessica takes us inside her favorite restaurant, Copper Spoon for a birthday experience. From sharing her favorite items off their menu to tasting their new Spring seasonal cocktails – it’s a party and you’re invited. Plus Kateen’s Floral Designs brings the most beautiful birthday flower boutiques, and shares about their services.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and southwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.