On today’s show, we are on location at the Fort Wayne Home & Garden Show. First, we introduce you to Twiggy the Waterskiing Squirrel and learn how their show informs about boating safety in a unique way. Then, we step inside this year’s Window Doors & More exhibition. This year’s Home & Garden Show has Community Harvest Food Bank as their Charity of Choice so we stop by their booth to learn how you can bring donations to the show. Plus, we swing by Young’s Greenhouse to find out what kinds of plants and arrangements they have brought to the show.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and southwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.