On today’s show, we are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with a visit to Hop River Brewing Company to learn about their St. Patrick’s Day Bash and taste some of their beers. Then we get all the details on this weekend’s Get Green Fest. Plus, it’s cookie season for the Girl Scouts and they are here to tell us all about their organization.

Connect with the Show

💛 Subscribe to our Youtube

💛 Like on Facebook: @livinglocal15

💛 Follow on Instagram: @livinglocal15

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and southwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.