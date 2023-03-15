On today’s show, it’s Women’s’ Wealth Wednesday as we learn tips to avoid the Widow’s Tax Trap from Foster Financial. Then we return to Kekionga Craft Company at Electric Works to taste their mead and a Cider-Rita. Plus, Power Swabs is back with an offer to help you get a whiter smile.
Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and southwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.