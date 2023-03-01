On today’s show, we step behind the bar at Black Canyon Restaurant to make some of their craft specialty cocktails. Then we travel to Olympia Pools & Spas to learn how to build the dream backyard. Plus, it’s Women’s Wealth Wednesday where Foster Financial joins us to discuss the importance of having multiple beneficiaries as a part of your financial plan.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and southwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.