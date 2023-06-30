On today’s show, we start our summer cookout series by testing out the Ninja Outdoor Woodfire Grill by cooking up a smokey steak. Then, the Three Rivers Festival is right around the corner and they join us in the studio to give us the details for this year. Plus, Silver Birch of Fort Wayne swings by to discuss how their facilities help those that need assisted living.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.