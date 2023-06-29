On today’s show, we visit Fork & Fiddle, a food truck at Edwin Coe Spirits. We learn about their Lowcountry cuisine and give it a taste. Then, we are joined by Landmark Recovery as we discuss how their services help those suffering from substance abuse. Plus, Nugen Law is back to talk about Elder Law and Life Care Planning.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.