On today’s show, we spend the day at the Allen County Fairgrounds. Jessica walks around the midway, playing games and riding some of the rides. Then, we head to the food court to sample some of the local vendors they have to offer this year. Plus, we learn all about the 4-H program and how it helps teach youth responsibility. The Allen County Fair runs through June 25th, learn more at theallencountyfair.com.

💛 Subscribe to our Youtube

💛 Like on Facebook: @livinglocal15

💛 Follow on Instagram: @livinglocal15

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.