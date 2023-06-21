On today’s show, we visit Fractured Glass Art Studio and learn how the shop came to be and we get hands-on as Jessica makes a unique piece of art using broken glass. Then, it’s Women’s Wealth Wednesday and Foster Financial is here to talk about the options you have when it comes to activating your Social Security benefits.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.