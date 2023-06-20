On today’s show, we are back at Hotel Tango Distillery as we mix up a few of their specialty Cosmos Cocktails. Then, Nugen Law joins us once again in studio to discuss how their Life Care Coordinator plays an important role in helping you and your family plan for the future.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.