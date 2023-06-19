On today’s show, we are celebrating Juneteenth as we take you inside the unveiling of the new Martin Luther King Jr. Monument in Downtown Fort Wayne. Jessica also speaks with Martin Luther King Jr.’s son, Martin Luther King III. Plus, we visit Allen County Public Library and the Rolland Center for Lincoln Research to learn about their Emancipation and Freedom Exhibit.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio.