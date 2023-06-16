On today’s show, it’s WANE 15’s Founder’s Day of Caring to support Community Harvest Food Bank. We visit their Community Cupboard to see how food donations help those in the community. Then Graber Roofing joins us to discuss the donation they are making later in the day.

💛 Subscribe to our Youtube

💛 Like on Facebook: @livinglocal15

💛 Follow on Instagram: @livinglocal15

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.