On today’s show, we are entering the festival season in Fort Wayne as we are joined by Ribfest to get all the details on the event happening on Father’s Day weekend and taste some barbeque. Then, Gemanfest is here to give us a look into all the fun that will take place. Plus, Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control is here to discuss their upcoming Barks & Mews Gala.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and southwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.