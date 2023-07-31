On today’s show, we visit Trinity English Lutheran Church to explore their new Icons in Transformation art exhibit. Then, Summit Physical Therapy joins us in studio to discuss the proper phases of healing after an injury.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.