On today’s show, we visit the Optimum Performance Sports Fitness Club. Then, we learn more about the Fort Wayne housing market from This Old House, which was recently ranked the #1 place to buy a starter home. Plus, our BestReviews team has key products to protect you from the summer sun.

💛 Subscribe to our Youtube

💛 Like on Facebook: @livinglocal15

💛 Follow on Instagram: @livinglocal15

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.