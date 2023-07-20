On today’s show, we continue our ‘Growing for the Future’ series as we discuss farm sustainability. Then we get some summer travel recommendations for the whole family from theCityMoms. Plus, SCAN joins us in studio to give us all the details on their upcoming SCAN Duck Race.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.