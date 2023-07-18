On today’s show, we return to Fractured Glass Art Studio, this time to create our own charcuterie board and matching coasters. Then, Summit Physical Therapy is in studio to talk about the importance of ergonomics in the workplace.

💛 Subscribe to our Youtube

💛 Like on Facebook: @livinglocal15

💛 Follow on Instagram: @livinglocal15

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.