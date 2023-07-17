On today’s show, we learn all about the Mobile Care Unit from Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Indiana. We also get a look inside to see how they can care for kids across the area. Then, the Civic Theatre is preparing for their performance of Something Rotten later this month and they join us in studio to give us the details.

