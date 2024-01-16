On today’s show, it’s time for Savor Fort Wayne and Visit Fort Wayne joins us in studio to discuss what you can expect from over 90 restaurants taking part this year. Then we take a quick look at some of the restaurants participating this year that we have visited throughout the show. Plus, Summit Commercial Driver Training is here to talk about how they can help you obtain the necessary skills and certifications to drive commercial vehicles.

💛 Subscribe to our Youtube

💛 Like on Facebook: @livinglocal15

💛 Follow on Instagram: @livinglocal15

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.