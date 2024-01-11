On today’s show, we visit the Fort Wayne Firefighters Museum and learn all about the history of the department, which is celebrating 50 years. We tour the facility and discuss ways firefighters would get to emergencies, from running the hoses to steamers being pulled by horses and motorized vehicles, the museum has it all. The Fort Wayne Firefighters Museum is located at 226 West Washington Blvd, in Fort Wayne. Learn more at fortwaynefiremuseum.com.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.