On today’s show, we learn all about Cinderella Dress Day and how the event helps all girls in our community get free formal prom dresses. Then, we talk about healthy eating with The Veg Academy as we discuss their 21-Day Health Challenge. Plus, it’s Wealth Wednesday and Foster Financial is here to discuss how to handle new Roth IRA and 401k contributions.

💛 Subscribe to our Youtube

💛 Like on Facebook: @livinglocal15

💛 Follow on Instagram: @livinglocal15

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.