On today’s show, we visit Three Rivers Distilling Company and learn about their distilling operation and what spaces they have to offer for events. Then, Elite Medical Staffing joins us in studio to discuss how they place exceptional employees in long-term and assisted living facilities. Plus, Power Swabs has tips for a whiter smile.

Connect with the Show

💛 Subscribe to our Youtube

💛 Like on Facebook: @livinglocal15

💛 Follow on Instagram: @livinglocal15

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and southwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.