On today’s show, we visit Ronald McDonald House at Parkview to see all they have to offer families in their time of need. Then, January is Cervical Cancer Awareness month, so we sit down with a registered nurse from Super Shot and a Cervical Cancer Survivor to learn about the importance of protecting yourself from HPV. Plus, we have this weekend’s events in the Social Scene!

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and southwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.