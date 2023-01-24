On today’s show, Herculean Meal Prep joins us to share their wide variety of meals made by a professional chef. Then, LTC Ombudsman sits down with Jessica to discuss their mission and how they help watch out for your loved ones in long-term care.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and southwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.