On today’s show, we head to Dupont Family Dentistry to get a look at new technology in tooth enhancements and digital dentures. Then we have a look at some equipment to build a home gym from our team at Best Reviews. Plus, Power Swabs is back with tips for a whiter smile.

Connect with the Show

💛 Subscribe to our Youtube

💛 Like on Facebook: @livinglocal15

💛 Follow on Instagram: @livinglocal15

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and southwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.