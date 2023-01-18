On today’s show, we sit down with the Urban League of Fort Wayne to learn about the diversity initiative of their organization. Then we head to the Allen County Public Library to learn how they are encouraging reading with their Winter SPARK program. Finally, we have some financial tips from Foster Financial in this week’s Women’s Wealth Wednesday.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and southwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.