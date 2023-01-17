On today’s show, we are gearing up for Savor Fort Wayne as we learn all about how to enjoy this year’s restaurants. Then, Trubble Brewing and Brooklyn Pints join us to show off their creative collaboration that will be on Trubble’s Savor menu. Finally, we have how you can get a whiter smile with Power Swabs.

Connect with the Show

💛 Subscribe to our Youtube

💛 Like on Facebook: @livinglocal15

💛 Follow on Instagram: @livinglocal15

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and southwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.