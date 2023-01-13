On today’s show, we mix up a couple of cocktails behind the bar at Mercado. Then we learn how to keep your pet’s paws dry with Walkee Paws. Finally, our BestReviews team has some tips on how to set realistic fitness goals for this year.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and southwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.